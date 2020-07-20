on One Dies Following Water Incident, Waikato

One person has died following a water incident near Miranda, Waikato.

About 3:30pm Police received a report of a kayak capsizing off the coast.

Three people were in the water and a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

At around 5pm two children were flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where one of them has since died.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

