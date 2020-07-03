Ollie Pringle And Ross Ter Braak Awarded Final Two ACES Contracts

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

Newcomers Ollie Pringle and Ross ter Braak have been offered the final two Auckland ACES contracts for 2020/21.

The pair join William O’Donnell as ACES contracted for the first time. The initial round of 14 players were announced on 15 June and the ACES squad will assemble officially on 1 September, when the domestic contract period begins.

Head Coach Heinrich Malan said it is an exciting time for both Pringle and ter Braak.

“It is great to welcome two new faces to the ACES contract list. It’s a good opportunity for Ollie and Ross to be tested at the next level.

“We looked forward to seeing what both Ollie and Ross can do and forge competitive roles as part of what looks like an exciting squad for 2020/21.”

Pringle, 28, was pleasantly surprised to be included on the ACES list.

“It came completely out of the blue. I was in Silverdale unloading the truck I drive and was shocked to get the news.

The Parnell all-rounder is excited by the prospect of being able to commit to training full-time.

“I’m most looking forward to learning from some experienced players in the group and seeing how things are done on a full-time basis.”

ter Braak, who plays for Takapuna, joins the ACES after featuring in last summer’s Dream11 Super Smash run, taking 2-23 against the Knights at Seddon Park.

The 23-year old left-arm seamer cannot wait to get stuck in to his first full-time summer with the ACES.

“It is an honour to be given this opportunity by Auckland Cricket and I am very excited about joining the squad.

“The ACES are a driven group with a lot of experience. I look forward to enhancing my skills as a cricketer and contributing to success this coming summer.”

The 2020/21 Plunket Shield, Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash schedules will be announced by New Zealand Cricket in the coming months.

ACES Squad | 2020/21

Graeme Beghin

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Robbie O’Donnell

Will O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Ollie Pringle

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

BLACKCAPS | 2020/21

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson