NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Action Plan For Pacific Education

Press Release – NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa has welcomed the launch of a new Government action plan to support the learning and aspirations of Pacific learners and their families.

Sose Annandale, Principal of Russell School in Porirua, was especially pleased to see the expansion of Tautai o le Moana, a pilot educational leadership collaboration which seeks to strengthen the capabilities of those in leadership, to improve outcomes and support the wellbeing of Pacific learners.

Ms Annandale is the Wellington facilitator for the pilot that currently includes around two dozen principals in Auckland and Wellington.

“It’s just fantastic to be a part of the launch of this vision and plan for Pacific learners. Tautai o le Moana models collaborative Pacific ways of working and helps all principals be more responsive, and deepens their understanding of what works for Pacific learners. It also grows the leadership of Pacific principals,” she says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said educators would be pleased with the Government’s commitment to working with Pacific communities and families to respond to unmet need, and would welcome additional cultural training to support diverse Pacific learners, from early childhood and throughout their schooling.

“It’s so important that Pacific children and their families feel their cultures and languages are not just valued but celebrated. As educators, we’re excited about being further equipped to support our students and young learners in this way,” he says.

The Action Plan recognises the five key shifts that Pacific communities identified that they want to see in education:

Working reciprocally with diverse Pacific communities to respond to unmet needs, with an initial focus on needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; Confronting systematic racism and discrimination in education; Enabling every teacher, leader, and education professional to take coordinated action to become culturally competent with diverse Pacific learners; Partnering with families to design education opportunities together with teachers, leaders and educational professionals so aspirations for learning and employment can be met; and Growing, retaining, and valuing highly competent teachers, leaders and educational professionals of diverse Pacific heritages.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url