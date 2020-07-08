on Nz Stars Take To The Stage For An Evening Of Opera & Song

The Auckland Opera Studio Foundation presents The Auckland Opera Studio Gala Concert

Border closures have resulted in the rising global careers of Kiwi opera singers Amitai Pati, Eliza Boom, Natasha Wilson, Manase Latu & Benson Wilson being put on hold.In a rare opportunity to see these performers back on our shores, the Auckland Opera Studio presents these talented young singers together with the acclaimed Somi Kim on piano in a celebration of their success. The Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall will be host to an unforgettable evening of opera and song on Sunday 2 August at 5.00 pm.

The Auckland Opera Studio offers singing and performance coaching and supports local talent by providing performance platforms for New Zealand’s young opera singers on their journey to the world stage. The Gala concert will be a showcase of the talent of artists who have already been performing in the international arena.

It is a celebration of the success of these young opera singers, all of whom are able to demonstrate the true meaning of “international standard”.

The musicians who are sharing their talent with Auckland audiences are:

Tenor Amitai Pati , a member of SOL3 MIO and recent Adler fellow with the San Francisco Opera. Amitai has performed in the US, NZ, Australia, France and across the Pacific Islands. He is well known to NZ audiences.

, a member of SOL3 MIO and recent Adler fellow with the San Francisco Opera. Amitai has performed in the US, NZ, Australia, France and across the Pacific Islands. He is well known to NZ audiences. Soprano Eliza Boom , a multi-award winning Soprano both in New Zealand and abroad, the alumna of the National Opera Studio in UK, Royal Northern College of Music, Waikato University and last week won the prestigious IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition in both the Opera and Theatrical categories. Eliza will join the Bayerische Staatsoper Opera Studio in Munich later in 2020.

, a multi-award winning Soprano both in New Zealand and abroad, the alumna of the National Opera Studio in UK, Royal Northern College of Music, Waikato University and last week won the prestigious IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition in both the Opera and Theatrical categories. Eliza will join the Bayerische Staatsoper Opera Studio in Munich later in 2020. Currently a Kiri Te Kanawa scholar is Tenor Manase Latu , a past winner of the NZ Aria Competition and the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition. Manase has been studying at The Royal College of Music in London and will shortly take up a position as a Young Artist in the Lindemann Program at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

, a past winner of the NZ Aria Competition and the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition. Manase has been studying at The Royal College of Music in London and will shortly take up a position as a Young Artist in the Lindemann Program at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Recently based in the USA as a Resident Artist with Pittsburgh Opera, Soprano Natasha Wilson made her debut with N.Z. Opera. Natasha has performed in Australia and was a 2018 Dame Malvina Emerging Artist and a member of Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation’s mentoring programme.

made her debut with N.Z. Opera. Natasha has performed in Australia and was a 2018 Dame Malvina Emerging Artist and a member of Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation’s mentoring programme. Baritone Benson Wilson is currently a National Opera Studio Young Artist in the UK. He was formerly a young artist of the Georg Solti Accademia di Bel Canto in Italy and a graduate of the Samling Young Artist Programme in the UK, The International Vocal Arts Institute and New Zealand Opera School.

is currently a National Opera Studio Young Artist in the UK. He was formerly a young artist of the Georg Solti Accademia di Bel Canto in Italy and a graduate of the Samling Young Artist Programme in the UK, The International Vocal Arts Institute and New Zealand Opera School. Pianist Somi Kim has won many overseas prizes for her musicianship and technical command. Somi is an acclaimed and sought after chamber musician, song accompanist and répétiteur, as well as an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music and pianist with NZTrio.

The concert will consist of audience favourites such as Bizet’s duet from The Pearl Fishers, Puccini’s “O Soave fanciulla” from La bohème, Verdi’s “un di felice” from La Traviata and Donizetti’s “Ah! mes amis quel jour des fêtes”, as well as performances of Cantalini, Korngold, Bellini, Liszt, Tauber, Mozart, Beethoven, Strauss, Massenet, Bernstein and Lehar.

The Auckland Opera Studio Gala Concert plays:

Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall

Sunday 2 August, 5PM

$50 – TICKET LINK

