NZ Based Fundraising Start Up Helping Schools And Clubs Post Covid

At the start of 2020 Raise It Fundraising, an NZ based start-up specialising in helping schools and clubs fundraise online, were getting underway to take their revolutionary online fundraising campaigns to schools and clubs around New Zealand. Then Covid19 ground fundraising to a halt.

During lockdown Raise It was able to innovate and provide a “virtual event” platform allowing fundraisers to undertake virtual challenges at home and collect fundraising sponsorship for their participation. One Auckland gymnastics club used the platform and challenged their gymnasts to perform handstands and planks at home with 20 gymnasts raising over $4,000 for the club.

Out of lockdown Raise It returned their focus to assisting schools with a full online campaign service. One small country school north of Auckland took their offline bike-a-thon and moved it on to the Raise It platform. As the event was held straight after Covid they weren’t sure what to expect. With the assistance of Raise It Campaign Managers throughout the campaign they raised significantly more than ever before. The administration overheads were substantially less as the majority of funds were collected online and simply deposited in their bank account at the end of the campaign. Donations came in from all around the world to support this small rural school.

With Raise It gone are the days of paper based sponsorship forms, collecting and counting cash, and manually reconciling totals – Raise It take the headache out of fundraising and move everything online. Their fundraising programs all lead to an easy, stress free way of raising funds for schools and clubs requiring less effort for PTA’s and committees than some of the historical fundraising activities usually undertaken. Parent’s also love the idea of fundraising online with a Raise It campaign as it allows them to easily invite family and friends from around the globe to participate without the hassle of collecting cash.

