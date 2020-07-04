on No New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

The number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 18, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities. There are no cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,180, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

One significant cluster remains open and is due to close on Monday 6 July.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,900 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 411,932. The 7-day rolling average of tests is 3,500.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 588,000 registrations.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app.

It continues to provide us with up to date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1. This remains key to New Zealand’s elimination strategy.

Please sign up for the app if you haven’t already done so and when you have it, keep using it.

Businesses – please continue to register, to display the posters and to encourage your customers to check in.

The number of posters created by businesses is now 76,312.

There have been 1,331,803 poster scans to date.

