New Zealand First Welcomes Third Tranche of Candidates

New Zealand First is pleased to announce the next tranche of candidates that will fly our flag at this year’s general elections.

We’re proud to announce these hardworking New Zealanders that have put their hand up to fight for a commonsense and resilient future.

Tricia Lawrence – Bay of Plenty

Robert Gore – New Lynn

Robert Griffith – Dunedin

Anthony Odering – Waitaki

Mahesh Bindra – Hutt South

Antony Woolams – Rangitikei

Tourism advocate Tricia Lawrence to stand for New Zealand First in the Bay of Plenty electorate

Tourism industry veteran Tricia Lawrence is New Zealand First’s candidate for the Bay of Plenty electorate.

She is a first-time candidate for the party and has broad knowledge of the tourism industry after several years working for Air New Zealand and government enetity Tourism New Zealand.

She resides in the Bay of Plenty region with her family and believes in New Zealand First’s balanced approach to governance.

We are excited to have her stand for our Party in the Bay of Plenty electorate.

West Auckland community advocate Robert Gore to contest New Lynn electorate

Former Party youth wing leader and lifelong West Auckland resident Robert Gore will be New Zealand First’s candidate for the New Lynn electorate.

Mr Gore strongly believes in smarter and more sustainable levels of immigration and protection of vital industries and strategic assets from foreign ownership which is why he is flying the NZ First flag this election.

Leading the Party’s youth wing for three years, he has vast experience in fundraising and organizing at university campuses.

Mr Gore has the passion and experience to become a stellar candidate for New Zealand First in New Lynn.

Former NZ First List MP and community advocate Mahesh Bindra to represent NZ First in Hutt South

Mahesh Bindra, who served as a New Zealand First List MP from 2014-2017, will be our party’s candidate for the Hutt South electorate this coming election.

Mr Bindra was born and raised in Mumbai, India but has made New Zealand his home for many years. He has extensive experience in the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into society, and is a staunch advocate for providing high quality education to our youth.

Mahesh is also heavily involved with the New Zealand Indian community, contributing vastly towards the Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, Hindi Language and Culture Trust of New Zealand and Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

We are delighted to see Mahesh again in politics and stand as our candidate for the Hutt South electorate.



Mental health advocate Robert Griffith to stand for New Zealand First in the Dunedin electorate

Mr Griffith originally moved to Dunedin to study and completed his Bachelor of Arts majoring in politics, philosophy, and economy.

He is a trustee of Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust and is deeply passionate about issues surrounding mental health care in New Zealand.

Robert comes from a family of seven, with both his parents being doctors. This has given him a deep understanding of how our healthcare system works and what needs to be done to improve it.

He is also an executive member of Young New Zealand First and was instrumental in the reformation of the Party’s policy around pill testing.

Mr Griffith’s passion to help his fellow New Zealanders and his country makes him an ideal candidate for New Zealand First. We are excited to see him fly our flag in the Dunedin electorate.

Nurseryman and horticulturalist Anthony Odering is New Zealand First’s candidate for Waitaki in the 2020 election.

Mr Odering is a third generation resident of the South Island, having called Otago his home for many years.

He is qualified nurseryman with a Diploma in Horticulture. Being born to a working-class family has given him empathy for marginalized people and to work for better outcomes for communities.

Anthony also has a diverse career in the horticulture industry, from nursery production, forestry operations, and landscape construction, through to lab technician for mushroom spawning and operator of a hydroponic production facility.

We believe Mr Odering is the ideal candidate for the Waitaki electorate and look forward to seeing him represent NZ First values this coming election.



Former NZDF Army medic Antony Woollams to stand in the Rangitikei electorate for New Zealand First

Former NZ Army Medic and Nursing Officer Antony Woollams will stand for New Zealand First in the Rangitikei electorate this election.

He was born in Whanganui and now lives in Ashhurst, both in the Manawatu region. During his early Army career he was also posted to the Linton Military camp in the Manawatu and is proud to call the region his home.

Mr Woollams is also a civilian Registered Nurse, a Paramedic, a Flight Nurse and Healthcare Instructor. He has an extensive CV working with international organisations, government departments, and private businesses.

His stellar career and vast qualifications makes us delighted to have Anthony stand for our Party this coming election in Rangitikei.

