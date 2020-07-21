Comments Off on Modified Beko Netball League Given Green Light For 2020

Press Release – Netball New Zealand

New Zealand’s next tier of netballers will get an opportunity to get back on court this year with a revamped Beko Netball League to be contested next month.

Six teams will compete over three weekends in a full round robin starting on 29 August in a shortened version of the league.

The Beko Netball League had originally been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the revised competition has been given the green light with the backing of Sport New Zealand.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said they were excited to be able to offer a league in what had been extraordinary circumstances this season.

“Thanks to the support of Sport New Zealand we are able to offer a modified version of the Beko Netball League,” she said.

“It’s really exciting to be able to get our developing athletes an opportunity to compete this season after all of the hard work they put into their pre-season.”

Agnew said the Beko Netball League was an important part of the performance pathway for players leading into the ANZ Premiership and this year’s competition would also be significant looking ahead to next year’s Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji.

“This will be an opportunity for our Emerging Talent Selectors to see more of our NZ U21 eligible players ahead of the NZ U21 Squad being announced post the Beko Netball League.”

Auckland, Wellington and Te Aroha are set to host the competition over three weekends – including 29-30 August, 5-6 September and 12-13 September.

Teams will play five games each during the shortened competition with the side ranked number one at the end of round robin awarded the 2020 title.

This is the fifth year for the Beko Netball League, which sits directly below the ANZ Premiership, and has proven an important step for both players and coaches.

Central Manawa are three-time defending champions with Southern Blast the only other team to have won the league.

The full draw will be released soon.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url