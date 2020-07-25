Men’s Premiership Match Reports – July 25

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

Rd 6 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership (first division)

Northcote 32 Glenora 26

Late tries to Morgan Timoti-Cook and former Kiwi international Kevin Locke ensured Northcote remain undefeated through the opening six games of 2020, after coming out on top in a high-scoring encounter at Birkenhead War Memorial Park.After trailing the Tigers 12-10 at the break, Glenora led for part of the second half before the hosts overcame them late to remain at the top of the first division ladder.

Richmond 30 Bay Roskill 12

Twenty eight points in the second half saw Richmond to victory over a determined Bay Roskill, who led the match 6-4 at half-time before fading away in the second 40 minutes. For the Bulldogs, prop Antonio Aufai scored twice, including a spectacular 60-metre solo effort.

Te Atatu 18 Otahuhu 22

The Leopards had to wait until the final five minutes to overcome Te Atatu at Jack Colvin Park, having trailed for much of the match. The Roosters fought valiantly, with Otahuhu struggling to contain their back five.

Marist 48 Papakura 26

Marist made it back-to-back wins with a convincing effort against Papakura, with Cree Braithwaite and Levi Filiga both scoring doubles. Marist handed first division debuts to both Adib Allouche and Etuate Laui in the win, with both players scoring tries on the day.

Pt Chevalier 42 Howick 10

Api Pewhairangi and Patrick Sipley both scored doubles to help Pt Chevalier to a comfortable victory over defending champions Howick. The Pirates led 24-6 at the break and kicked on with the job to record their fifth win of the season.

Mangere East 26 Mt Albert 50

A devastating second half saw Mt Albert overpower Mangere East at Walter Massey Park, after scores had been locked at 14-all at half-time. Lions centre Rory Ropati crossed for two tries in the win, while in a beaten side Nicholas Halalilo was strong for Mangere East.

Rd 6 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second division)

Manurewa 34 Papatoetoe 30

The Marlins scored 14 points inside the final 12 minutes to earn victory over Papatoetoe, with centre Nathan Simmons scoring the match-winner with two minutes left on the clock. Papatoetoe had earlier fought back admirably after trailing at half-time.

Otara 26 Manukau 32

Manukau survived a late Otara comeback to go outright top of the second division ladder. The Magpies led 32-6 midway through the second half, before Otara stormed home in the final 25 minutes to make a game of it.

Waitemata 10 Pakuranga 36

Three tries from Maka Hakalo helped Pakuranga to a big win over Waitemata, after a close first half in which the Jaguars led by only eight at the break. The win keeps Pakuranga safely inside the competition’s top four after six weeks.

Ellerslie 24 Hibiscus Coast 28

A 95-metre effort, finished off by Korey Craig, saw Hibiscus Coast beat Ellerslie in dramatic circumstances. The Raiders trailed by two at the break, and again found themselves down by two points as the final minute approached, before the spectacular effort saw them to victory.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url