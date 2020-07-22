Kōkako Rescue Mission A Success

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Council rangers have swooped to the rescue of a juvenile kōkako.

What makes it a “bird of interest”?

Not only was it living in an area kōkako has not been seen in recent history, it was hopping more like a kangaroo than flying like a bird!

“There were numerous sightings and reports of an injured bird spending an unhealthy amount of time on the ground putting itself at risk to the danger of predators. This area is not intensively managed for pest animals and feral cats and mustelids could easily have found the injured bird an easy target,” says Senior Ranger Miranda Bennett.

“Our rangers do such an amazing job, working hard to protect our native species. Auckland Council has persevered with the kōkako breeding programme out in the ranges and keeping each one of them safe is important,” says Councillor Richard Hills, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee.

For full details visit OurAuckland

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url