InterSystems TrakCare® Supports Healthcare Providers Worldwide To Deliver Better Patient Care

Press Release – Intersystems

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, has been both implementing and enhancing its InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system to help its customers in the fight against the global pandemic. Responding quickly to customer needs InterSystems has brought new systems, equipment – and even hospitals – online.

The company’s wider portfolio of products, including InterSystems IRIS® data platform, InterSystems IRIS for Health™, and InterSystems HealthShare® were also leveraged around the world during the crisis, though TrakCare is most heavily used by frontline medical staff, the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, as the crisis unfolded, InterSystems released global TrakCare functionality within the electronic medical record to help clinicians screen patients for COVID-19. The functionality leveraged World Health Organization (WHO) guidance and a link to the novel Coronavirus Global Cases tracking app provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering in the United States. During the height of the outbreak in China, InterSystems staff went on-site to Amcare Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Beijing to bring it urgently live.

Caseloads grew quickly as the pandemic took hold. In Madrid, InterSystems staff worked around the clock to network both established and temporary hospitals to laboratories and systems, to give clinicians the information they needed to rapidly diagnose and treat patients and in Sydney, the company churned out digital interfaces connecting hospital clients’ new COVID-19 testing machines to TrakCare Lab Enterprise within 48 hours – before the instrumentation even arrived – to enable them to quickly ramp up testing and make results available.

In just seven days, InterSystems configured the electronic medical records for an 80-bed hospital fully dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Rome, and then in just 24 hours configured an additional site, a hotel converted to a post-acute care facility.

“The hallmark of InterSystems, the products we create, and the support we provide around the clock is responsiveness,” said InterSystems Head of Healthcare Solutions Don Woodlock. “We are proud to have deployed TrakCare quickly to respond to the needs of front-line medical professionals, and ultimately help deliver patients the care they needed.”

In use in 27 countries at more than 450 hospitals and countless laboratories worldwide, TrakCare offers a light footprint system, mobile-friendly user interface, and flexibility of configuration that drive rapid deployment, ease of adoption, and ease of use for clinicians to make decisions. Throughout the ongoing crisis, InterSystems has worked with existing customers to identify enhancements that assist acute care services and better manage the challenges presented by COVID-19.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) InterSystems partnered with Pure Health, the largest laboratory operator in the Gulf Cooperation Council with a network of 118 labs and over 1000 healthcare professionals, to implement TrakCare Lab Enterprise for its Covid19 labs in a record two weeks. The implementation supports the UAE’s COVID-19 initiatives, accelerating testing for the virus by streamlining workflows and making data easily accessible for all parties.

“We are glad to partner with InterSystems to adopt TrakCare Lab Enterprise solution to empower us to effectively manage our role in the initiative to contain COVID-19 in the UAE. We pioneered to be present in all the airports in the UAE as Pure Health have been appointed to screen incoming passengers.” said Adnan Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Pure Health. “We have been collaborating with healthcare providers and authorities in this screening initiative across the nation since the onset of the outbreak, which has enabled Pure Health to conduct COVID-19 tests in more than 15 collection centres and four processing locations in the UAE. We have built up the capacity to run 80,000 tests per day, which is the largest testing capacity by a single operator globally outside of China.”

In addition, the TrakCare product has been further enhanced to support telehealth, enabling hospital clients to launch sessions for remote patient care. InterSystems also changed its own procedures for go-lives to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis: in June, the company completed its first-ever virtual go-live at MercyAscot Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand.

InterSystems has received Customers’ Choice awards in 2019 and 2020 from Gartner and Best in KLAS awards from the leading healthcare IT analyst firm KLAS, respectively.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of data technology for extremely critical data in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve scalability, interoperability, and speed problems for large organisations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports unique managed services for hospital EMRs, unified care records for communities and nations, and laboratory information management systems. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url