Home Game With A Difference For Pulse Supporters

A special Fan Zone will give loyal supporters the next best thing when Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse meet the Northern Mystics in a top-of-the table clash at the Auckland Netball Centre on Saturday.

As a result of COVID-19, the first six rounds of the resumption of the ANZ Premiership are being played in a centralised location in Auckland and the Pulse have been quick to seize on a Sky Sport initiative intent on creating Fan Zones across the country.

Fans can gather at a specially-themed bar at The Churchill on Lambton Quay in Wellington where they can watch the match, with all the trimmings, including lounging in front of a cosy fire, in a Pulse fan-friendly atmosphere. A camera feed will send pictures back to the live Sky broadcast which will feature during the game.

“This is a fantastic idea and will help our supporters feel like they’re getting a home game which we haven’t had in so long,” Pulse captain Katrina Rore said.

“We really miss playing at home so it’s great to see our supporters coming out for this one and we can’t wait to get to see them in two weeks for our first `legit’ home game.”

The Pulse beat the Mystics 42-35 in their first match-up three weeks ago and remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

When: 5pm on Saturday 18th July

Who: Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse v Mystics

Where: The Churchill, Lambton Quay

