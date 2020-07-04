Funeral For Constable Matthew Hunt Confirmed

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Constable Matthew Hunt will be farewelled with a special funeral service to be held at 11am next Thursday 9 July 2020 at Eden Park, Auckland.

The funeral service for Constable Hunt, who was killed in the line of duty two weeks ago, will be held as a closed service for family, friends, and Police staff.

Constable Hunt’s family has been overwhelmed by the love and support they have received from across New Zealand and they are incredibly grateful.

They have agreed to share his farewell with our communities and as such it will be live streamed.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said that Police is honoured to be able to offer Police funeral protocols for Constable Hunt.

“We are grateful to Matthew’s family, and in particular his mum, for allowing Matthew’s Police family to be an integral part of his final farewell.

“There is no greater honour we can bestow on a colleague who has made the ultimate sacrifice and we want to ensure we are able to support Matthew’s family in providing for a fitting tribute for him.”

Constable Hunt’s casket and family will arrive at, and leave, Eden Park by motorcade. Other special honours to be implemented for the funeral are an honour guard, Police piper, motorcade, and flag presentation to his family.

Members of the public are not able to attend Constable Hunt’s funeral but will be able to view the service live on the Police website (www.police.govt.nz)

