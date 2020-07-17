Event: Adapting Business In A Changing Environment

Press Release – Sweet Louise

On 28 July 2020, five New Zealand-based, globally-connected business leaders invite you to join the conversation as they share their experience and insights on adapting business in this ever-changing and challenging economic and social environment.

In support of Sweet Louise, EY brings this unique opportunity to join business leaders Joan Withers, Rob Fyfe, Anna Mowbray, Joanne Ogg and Antonia Watson, to discuss negotiating a “new normal” for business in New Zealand.

Joan Withers will lead and facilitate the discussion, posing questions to the panel.

Withers says: “I am really excited to be facilitating a panel discussion with a number of outstanding New Zealand leaders on their experiences in adapting to change and their insights into how we can all optimise our ability to cope in a world where we don’t yet understand what the “new normal” will look like.”

“All proceeds from this event will go to support the work of Sweet Louise, who provide practical and emotional support to New Zealanders with incurable breast cancer,” adds Withers.

Sweet Louise is the only organisation in New Zealand working to support Kiwis with incurable stage 4 breast cancer. The organisation currently supports 730 women and their families across the country, providing one-to-one emotional and practical support.

Event details

When & where: 28 July 2020. Join the live event at 6.45am at the EY Office, Level 9, Britomart 2 Takutai Square, Auckland CBD. Or join the webinar online at 7.30am for a small koha.

Tickets: Tickets can be bought online at www.sweetlouise.co.nz/business-series

