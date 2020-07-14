Comments Off on Entries Open For The Iconic Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition 2020

Press Release – Ding Dong Lounge

Entries for this year’s Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition are now officially open for all Auckland bands.

Ding Dong Lounge is Auckland’s premier Rock bar. Together with upstairs live music venue Dead Witch, they play host to a stunning array of local acts every week of the year.

With an incredible range of prizes up for grabs, the Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition is more than just the opportunity to perform live on stage – it’s a springboard event which has helped to launch the careers of several of New Zealand’s top bands, including Animalhead, Fallstate, Dead Beat Boys and last year’s winner’s Enter Venus.

Prizes include:

1st Place

– Studio Single recording with Dave Rhodes Productions

– Music Video production with Francis Wheeler of SIS Studios

– Live multi camera video

– $500 cash from Ding Dong Lounge

– Real Groovy $200 voucher

2nd Place

– Live multi camera video

– $200 cash from Ding Dong Lounge

– Real Groovy $100 voucher

With the preliminary rounds starting on Wednesday 22 July and the grand final taking place on Saturday 24 October, now is the time to enter this outstanding competition.

The Ding Dong Lounge Bands Competition 2020 is proudly sponsored by Dave Rhodes Productions, SIS Studios, Real Groovy and Muzic.net.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

