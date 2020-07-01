Entries Open For 2020 Sustainable Business Awards

Press Release – Sustainable Business Network

A special award for resilience during Covid-19 features among new categories this year.

The Sustainable Business Awards are New Zealand’s longest-running and pre-eminent sustainability awards. Now in their 18th year, they recognise businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability.

Entry to the awards is free. It is open to all organisations and individuals in New Zealand.

Rachel Brown ONZM is CEO of the Sustainable Business Network. She says: “If we learnt anything through Covid, it’s how good our team of 5 million are at looking after each other and how much our behaviours impact on the planet – remember the cleaner air, streets and waterways.

“The need to act on social and environmental issues is more pressing than ever. The business case is clear, but now we need great examples of the solutions and stories of success to inspire others. That’s where these Awards come in. New Zealand needs to know who is actively making a positive difference so we can collectively support these great businesses over the coming years.”

The Sustainable Business Awards provide the chance to compete in 12 categories of sustainable business, including new categories for resilience, climate action and technology:

· Sustainability Superstar

· Communicating for Impact

· Climate Action Leader

· Climate Action Innovator

· Social Impactor

· Outstanding Collaboration

· Going Circular

· Tech for Good

· Good Food

· Restoring Nature

· Change Maker

· Resilience in Crisis

The Supreme Award will be awarded to a business for outstanding performance in all aspects of sustainability. Last year’s Supreme Winner was Wellington ethical fashion company Little Yellow Bird.

Rachel says: “This year we are delighted to partner with Meridian Energy to encourage entries from across the country. For the first time, our Awards night will be broadcast live, to show off the best of Aotearoa’s sustainable businesses to a truly national audience. It will be free, accessible to everyone and low carbon.”

Claire Shaw is Meridian’s General Manager Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. She says: “Meridian’s renewable energy plays a key role in New Zealand’s goal of net zero carbon by 2050. The Sustainable Business Network supports Kiwi businesses working hard to create a sustainable future and we’re proud to be part of that mission. This year we join the Sustainable Busines Awards to recognise and celebrate sustainable business in Aotearoa.”

Entries close on 28 July 2020.

Sponsors of the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards include Meridian (Awards Partner), Department of Conservation, Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency, EECA, Toitū Envirocare, New World, Auckland Council, Kind&Co, and MAS.

To find out more or to enter the Sustainable Business Awards go to www.sustainable.org.nz/awards.

If you are planning to enter, don’t miss the recording of our webinar on how to write a great awards entry with Rod Oram, business journalist and head judge.

About the Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) provides advice and support to help business succeed through becoming more sustainable. It is the largest and longest-standing organisation of businesses dedicated to sustainability in New Zealand. The SBN actively helps our network of progressive companies to connect, be inspired and act.

