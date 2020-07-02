COVID-19 Update

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Today there are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in New Zealand. There continue to be no new cases in the community.

Six cases are now considered recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 18. All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The first new case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 27 June from California.

The man had been staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and was transferred to Jet Park on 30 June after developing symptoms and tested positive.

The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 21 June from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane. She is the wife of a previously reported case. She had been staying at the Novotel Ellerslie and is now at Jet Park Hotel. She tested

positive after developing symptoms around day 10 of her stay in a facility.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

One significant cluster remains open.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,180, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,329 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 405,329. The rolling seven day average is 5271.

Managed isolation contacts

An update on the people who left managed isolation between 9 and 16 June.

Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, 1,313 people have been contacted and have tested negative for COVID-19; 800 of those were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 513 were tested after departure from the facility.

A further 393 people have been spoken with and referred for testing.

There are now 294 people who we have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via text and via phone calls. Again, a reminder to anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call the dedicated team on 09 302 0408. We ask this group of people take responsibility for confirming whether they have been tested by making contact with Healthline.

As needed we will refer people we do not make contact with to finding services. 48 of these had invalid phone numbers, so have already been referred.

We have had 159 people who will not be tested because of reasons such as being a child, being part of repositioning crew, currently being overseas or they are refusing a test. 97 people have refused testing.

People in this group were in isolation facilities for two weeks, and have now been out of isolation for more than two weeks, so they pose a very low risk.

The last regular formal update we will provide on this group will be tomorrow.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 587,000 registrations.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app this will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1.

It’s great news that more and more businesses and organisations are displaying their official QR codes. The number of posters created by businesses is now 76,154.

There have been 1,310,497 poster scans to date.

