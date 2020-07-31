Construction Starts On Section 2 Of Glen Innes To Tāmaki Drive Shared Path

Press Release – NZTA

In a major boost for walking and cycling in Auckland’s eastern suburbs, construction is about to start on Section 2 of the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive Shared Path.

Section 2 will close the gap in the 7km shared path between Section 1 and 3, which are already open. The complete pathway is being jointly delivered by Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport. Auckland Transport is to deliver Section 4.

At just under 3km in length, Section 2 runs from St Johns Road to Ōrākei Basin and is the longest of the path’s four sections. There will be sections of concrete path, raised boardwalks through native bush and bridges over a gully and a railway line. It’s expected to be completed by mid-2022 at a cost of $55m, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

The shared path will connect with and expand the Auckland Cycle Network. It aligns with the long-term vision of Waka Kotahi, AT and Auckland Council to build world class infrastructure that promotes walking and cycling as safe and convenient transport choices.

“Creating safe and well-connected walking and cycling routes encourages more people to walk or ride bikes as part of their regular commuting, which helps reduce traffic congestion on our roads and lowers carbon emissions,” says Andrew Thackwray.

“Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai (the path of land and sea) is expected to become one of the city’s most scenic walking and cycling routes and be popular with commuters and others using it for fitness and recreation. We’ll keep the gradients on the path and bridges as low as possible to ensure accessibility for all.”

Section 2 of the pathway crosses complex topography and geotech conditions. The sensitive environment requires careful management of earthworks to minimise ground disturbance and the construction of bridges to protect significant vegetation and the historic Pourewa Stream.

There will be extensive planting and vegetation restoration. Pest plant and weed eradication will be carried out, supporting the restoration efforts of community groups and the Ōrākei Local Board.

Waka Kotahi, construction partner CLL Service and Solutions and mana whenua will work closely together to manage the impact of the pathway on the land and its history.

“Auckland Transport has partnered with Waka Kotahi and the community to build a safe route for all active modes. The path will join up to Tāmaki Drive cycleway and provide a direct link into the city, linking to our wider Auckland cycling network”, says David Nelson, AT’s Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects).

Barb Cuthbert, Chair of Bike Auckland, says: “This is a highly significant step for the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive shared path, as we’re aware of the complex design needed to cross the railway and traverse the sensitive and historic environment of the Pourewa Valley. It’s been a while coming, and the cycling community will be cheering on progress.”

The Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path will be a direct link from the eastern suburbs to the upgraded Tamaki Drive Cycle Route, which is one of the busiest cycle routes to the city. From there, people will be able to access other routes on the city’s connected cycle network including the Northern Pathway across the Auckland Harbour Bridge to the city’s northern suburbs.

