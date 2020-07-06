Coming Soon: Tu Meke Tūī! Live On Stage

Press Release – Toitoi – Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre re-opened last week with its first post-COVID show. We had a theatre full of locals who were excited to be out and about, enjoying live theatre again.

For those of you trying to entertain your tamariki (or mokopuna) these holidays, we have a couple of treats in store for you.We’re also thrilled to bring you a live adaptation of the beloved Malcolm Clarke book – Tu Meke Tūī! – in the October school holidays. Keep reading for all the details and to get your tickets now.

A Tu Meke Tūī! and Auckland Live production

Following a sell-out Auckland premiere last year, the best-selling children’s book Tu Meke Tūī! Live On Stage is coming to Toitoi this October.

Presented by Tour-Makers, this delightful play for tamariki, aged three to eight, is set against a lusciously illustrated backdrop of Aotearoa’s magical native wildlife and will delight your whole whānau.

There’s more to being a bird than flying! Tere the tūī and Taitū the takahē are two very different sorts of birds: one loves to flit and twirl about in the sky, while the other prefers to rustle around in the undergrowth. Tu Meke Tūī! is a heart-warming story of friendship, courage and discovering that sometimes it’s our differences which make us truly special.

Performed in English and te reo Māori, Tu Meke Tūī! boasts a lively cast of four performers who are multi-skilled in physical theatre, puppetry and song, including Justin Haiu (Lion King Australia, Jandel J & The Funky Friends), and Victoria Abbott (Top of the Lake, Pop-Up Globe), with original direction from Renee Lyons.

Adapted from the children’s book by Malcolm Clarke Original artwork by Flox THREE SHOWS Sunday, October 4, at 2pm

Monday, October 5, at 10.30am

Monday, October 5, at 2pm

Matariki – by Kahurangi Māori Dance Company

Get your whānau together and join us on a journey to discover the meaning of Matariki, with Kahurangi Māori Dance Company, through Māori song and dance.

Matariki – Pleiades is a star cluster in the constellation of Taurus which indicates the year ahead, and that the seasons of harvest have begun.

Matariki heralds the New Year and the beginning of Hōtoke (winter) and an important time in the Māori calendar.

Entry by koha, so bring the whole whānau.

