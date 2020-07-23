Comments Off on COME TOGETHER: 3 Rock Concerts | 3 Epic Albums | Over 3 Months

COME TOGETHER

3 Rock Concerts | 3 Epic Albums | Over 3 Months

Featuring New Zealand’s finest rock stars

JON TOOGOOD, TAMI NEILSON, SAM FLYNN SCOTT, SJD, DELANEY DAVIDSON, LAUGHTON KORA, JAMES MILNE aka LAWRENCE ARABIA, BRETT ADAMS, DIANNE SWANN, MICHAEL BARKER, PAUL McLANEY, JOL MULHOLLAND, MIKE HALL, CHRIS O’CONNOR, ALASTAIR DEVERICK, MATTHIAS JORDAN + MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

*Variations of this line-up will be performing at each album concert see event page or website for details.

OCTOBER: Neil Young’s, Live Rust (Back by popular demand!)

NOVEMBER: Dire Straits, Brothers in Arms

DECEMBER: The Beatles, Abbey Road

Three rock concerts. Three epic albums. Three amazing months!

New Zealand’s greatest rock musicians unite for an extraordinary series of concerts, performing Neil Young’s Live Rust, Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms and The Beatles’ Abbey Road albums live.

Starting in October with Live Rust, then November with Brothers in Arms and finally, arguably the Beatles’ finest album, Abbey Road, audiences in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington will experience the next best thing to being in the studio with the legendary artists.

From the producers of last year’s sold out concert tour of LIVE RUST, is COME TOGETHER under the direction of New Zealand’s acclaimed music producer, Jol Mulholland and featuring music icons including Jon Toogood, Delaney Davidson, Tami Neilson, Sam Flynn Scott, James Milne, Brett Adams, Dianne Swann, Laughton Kora and many more.

“Jol’s one of the most talented guys I know – he’s got talent exuding from every pore.”

– Neil Finn

This Supergroup in various incarnations will perform these great albums live – track by track, back to back along with a selection of classic hits and deep cuts. With full scale production, sound and staging – New Zealand, it’s time to rock out!

Presales start this Friday. All remaining tickets on sale next Monday at 9am.

OCTOBER

COME TOGETHER – Neil Young’s LIVE RUST – returning due to popular demand!

+ Classic Hits & Deep Cuts

With sold out shows and rave reviews from last year’s tour, this album is to be the first in the concert trilogy.

Performed in its entirety with a bonus set of NY classics spanning Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse by a supergroup of some of NZ’s finest musicians – Jon Toogood, Samuel Flynn Scott, SJD, Delaney Davidson, Dianne Swann, Brett Adams, Jol Mulholland, Alastair Deverick, Matthias Jordan + more to be announced!

Bridging solo acoustic jewels and explosive electrical storm, Live Rust sold platinum in the USA, but only in New Zealand did it reach #1, spending a staggering 50 weeks in the charts.

NOVEMBER

COME TOGETHER – Dire Straits’ BROTHERS IN ARMS

+ Classic Hits & Deep Cuts

Brothers in Arms is the highest selling album in NZ history with over 365,000 sold nationwide. Our own finest session musicians will respectively capture that unique guitar sound synonymous with Knopfler’s genius style.

For Dire Straits fans, this will be a night to remember.

Performed by: Delaney Davidson, Paul McLaney (Gramsci), Brett Adams (the BADS), Jol Mulholland, Mike Hall (Pluto), Michael Barker (Crowded House, Swamp Thing), Alastair Deverick, Finn Scholes & more to be announced!

DECEMBER

COME TOGETHER – The Beatles’ ABBEY ROAD

+ Classic Hits & Deep Cuts

Arguably the Beatles’ greatest album, be prepared for a concert like no other – a great way to see out 2020.

Performed by: Jon Toogood, Tami Neilson, Sam Flynn Scott, Delaney Davidson, SJD, Dianne Swann, Jol Mullholland, James Milne aka Lawrence Arabia, Brett Adams, Chris O’Connor, Michael Barker, Finn Scholes, Matthias Jordan + more to be announced!

Reviews from last year’s Live Rust Album tour

‘To witness last night’s concert was to see a group of musicians at the very height of their combined musical excellence, putting on an unforgettable show that paid fitting tribute to an artist who helped invent and shape modern rock, folk, and country – it was a concert that many in attendance will never forget, and one that will reignite their passion for an unforgettable musical icon.”

“To hit that high point with 12 songs yet to be played is a feat within itself, but to elicit that same level of awe and appreciation from an entire theatre of die-hard fans for the remainder of the set was simply breathtaking – it was a collective performance that demanded adjectives yet-to-be invented within the English language. “

13th Floor review

“In a way, it shows how the music of the great rockers could live on when (God forbid) the originals are no longer with us: A great Neil Young concert, without Neil Young. Rock & roll can never die, mate.”

NZ Herald

DATES/VENUES

Come Together – Neil Young’s Live Rust

October 8 – Isaac Theatre, Christchurch

October 9 – Opera House, Wellington

October 10 – KTK Theatre, Auckland

Come Together – Dire Straits Brothers in Arms

November 25 – Opera House, Wellington

November 26 – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

November 28 – The Civic, Auckland

Come Together – The Beatles, Abbey Road

December 10 – Opera House, Wellington

December 11 – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

December 12 – The Civic, Auckland

