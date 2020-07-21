on Auckland Council Urge Rural Residents To Consider A Second Tank

Comments Off on Auckland Council Urge Rural Residents To Consider A Second Tank

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Council is encouraging rural residents reliant on rainfall for their water supply and who have only one storage tank, to install a second one in preparation for another dry summer.

To make it easier, the council has waived resource consent fees for the installation of rainwater tanks at residential properties.

“Now is the best time to get a new rainwater tank,” says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who has three water tanks on his rural property.

“Extra storage is particularly important for those in areas without reticulated supply and installing a tank now to collect the winter rain offers the best opportunity to have an additional supply in place by summer.

“We want people to avoid a similar situation next summer, so property owners should consider installing additional tanks.”

For full details visit OurAuckland

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url