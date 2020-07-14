on Auckland Council Can No Longer Use The Weather As An Excuse To Hike Rates

“The Council has been using the water crisis as an excuse to prime Auckland ratepayers for a painful 3.5% increase in rates. Supposedly, the crisis has introduced $239 million in new costs.”

“However, the Government has now announced $196 million in unexpected new funding for Auckland Council. This wipes away the impact of the water crisis on Council finances, when combined with small cuts to planned capital investment.”

“The Council is planning, for example, to invest an additional $100 million in its development agency, Panuku Development. That’s a bizarre move during a fiscal crisis. If anything, the Council should be selling down Panuku’s assets – which is the responsible thing to do on this rainy day.”

“Councillors cannot seriously use the weather to guilt trip Aucklanders into paying higher rates – especially when taxpayers nationwide are bailing the Council out.”

