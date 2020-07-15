Comments Off on ASB Appoints Ben Speedy As Rural General Manager

ASB is pleased to announce that Ben Speedy has been appointed to the bank’s leadership team in the role of general manager, Rural.

Speedy joins ASB from his previous role as New Zealand Country Manager for Core Logic International.

Speedy grew up on a farm and started his career with BNZ after graduating from Massey University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Farm Management and Rural Valuation, and Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (Marketing).

As an Agribusiness Graduate he worked his way up to become Senior Agribusiness Manager in Hawke’s Bay.

Broadening his banking career, Speedy moved into BNZ’s head office, where he worked in a number of roles including National Manager Business and Commercial, Head of Business Transformation and Chief Operating Officer – Customer Fulfilment Services.

ASB executive general manager Business Banking Tim Deane says Speedy has some key insights and experience which will help in his new role.

“Ben’s passion for banking and the rural sector clearly shone through in all of our interactions with him, as did his passion for leading transformational change and strong focus on customers and his team.

“Ben is extremely highly regarded within the banking sector and I know he will soon become a valuable member of our team,” says Deane.

Speedy will be based at ASB’s North Wharf office in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter.

