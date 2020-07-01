Apex Car Rental Unveils New Subscription Service

Press Release – Apex Car Rentals

Auckland – 1 July: Apex Car Rentals has launched a new car subscription service positioning the company to service customers who want access to a vehicle rather than having to own one.

Available to customers now, Apex Subscribe provides a 28-day car rental for a monthly fee and includes insurance, maintenance, registration, and roadside assistance.

Lee Marshall, General Manager for Apex says, “Many Kiwis are experiencing financial uncertainty at the moment. At Apex, we want to ensure we listen to consumer demands and adapt to provide the flexible services they need.”

Alternative vehicle ownership models are on the rise internationally with vehicle subscription programmes predicted to account for nearly 15% of all new vehicle sales in 2025.

“Launching Apex Subscribe is a way for us to offer our customers an economical, hassle-free temporary car solution with easy cancellation and return policies,” Marshall says.

The new service allows customers to choose a car to suit their needs. Cars can also be switched if a customer’s needs change, for example from an economical hatchback to an SUV for longer trips.

Furthermore, while these uncertain times have led to a rise in people looking for flexible rental solutions, it has also provided Apex with a unique opportunity, as it can provide a private, clean, and safe alternative to other modes of transport. Apex has been closely monitoring the guidance issued by the World Health Organisation and government and implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and social distancing measures accordingly.

Apex Subscribe can be cancelled at any time. After the initial 28-day period, customers can easily extend for a further 14 or 28 days. The service does not include petrol.

Four plans are offered ranging from NZ$99 to NZ$175 per week.

To make a booking with Apex Subscribe, customers can apply online or call the Apex reservations team on 0800 500 660. Please find more details on Apex Subscribe here.

