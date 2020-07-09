$844K Grants – Biggest Ever Increase In Funding To Build ‘safer Boating Culture’

Press Release – Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ has announced $844,249 in funding for 22 safer boating initiatives throughout New Zealand – the most ever distributed – with the aim to reduce recreational boating fatalities and injuries.

Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch said Maritime NZ is thrilled to be able to provide this funding, which is drawn from the Fuel Excise Duty (FED) on petrol, reflecting that boaties contribute to this fund through their activities.

The grants provide crucial funding for organisations involved at the grass-roots building safer boating culture across New Zealand communities, he said.

“It’s an investment – teach someone to boat safely and you’re protecting their family and friends too.”

Included are some innovative approaches to promoting safety on the water including jetski training for people in the upper South Island, greater engagement with boaties through the Old4New lifejacket upgrade campaign and expansion of community ‘lifejacket hubs’, where people can loan a lifejacket for a gold coin donation.

Mr Manch said a collaborative approach is being taken with $80,000 allocated to the on-water No Excuses campaign with 18 councils participating. The campaign sees Maritime NZ and harbourmasters interacting with boaties to promote lifejacket wearing and safe speed.

He said the grants are a significant part of the wider safer boating campaign. Other aspects of the increased investment include a greater on-water presence and support for the collaborative work Maritime NZ is doing as part of the Safer Boating Forum. The forum is made up of 24 member organisations with an interest in reducing injuries and fatalities on the water.

Thanks to the grant funding, there are many opportunities for boaties to take their skills to the next level, including community training programmes through Coastguard New Zealand, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, NZ Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Nelson City Council, Waka Ama, Sport Bay of Plenty, Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers and Yachting NZ and more.

The grants provide continued support for boating education for Pasifika communities through Coastguard Boating Education’s ground-breaking Folau Malu programme, which has seen community members complete a Coastguard NZ day skipper course. The course continues to go from strength to strength with huge demand.

Coastguard NZ’s Old4New – the campaign to replace unsafe old lifejacket with new ones – is now in its seventh year and bigger than ever. This year will see an extra van on the road, with one crew in the North Island and one in the South offering heavily discounted lifejackets to those who upgrade their old or damaged lifejackets.

To date, the programme has removed over 15,000 lifejackets from circulation in New Zealand communities. These jackets have been replaced with by brand new, fit for-purpose Hutchwilco lifejackets sold at a discounted price. The vans will also be on the road over the 4-week school holiday period between mid-December and mid-January, visiting more locations.

Grant summaries

Council/Organisation Programme Funding 18 participants:

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Buller District Council

Gisborne District Council

Tasman District Council

Northland Regional Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council

Environment Canterbury

Lake Taupo (DIA) (self funding)

Environment Southland

Auckland Council

Nelson City Council

Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council

Taranaki District Council

Horizons District Council

Marlborough District Council

Otago Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council (self-funding) ‘No Excuses’ on-water campaign

On-water campaign targeting high-risk factors in recreational boating fatalities, in particular lifejacket wearing and safe speed. $80,000 Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Peter Buell, BOP Harbourmaster

Peter.Buell@boprc.govt.nz

Jacqui Sinclair, Maritime Officer

Jacqui.Sinclair@boprc.govt.nz Safer Boating student programme and boat ramp education. Continuing the work started with the Towards Zero programme and continue to grow and improve the safe boating priorities in the Bay of Plenty. $60,000 Coastguard Boating Education – Folau Malu

Jason Rowledge, General Manager

Jason.rowledge@boatingeducation.org.nz Folau Malu (Journey Safely) – Pasifika Boating Education

Continuation of an existing programme – education for 120 Pasifika boat users on Coastguard NZ Day Skipper course, survival course and VHF radio operator certificate. $59,500 Coastguard NZ

Aoife Healy, Community Engagement Manager

Aoife.healy@coastguard.nz Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade Campaign

Continuation of Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign offering heavily discounted lifejackets and PFD’s to those who upgrade their old or damaged lifejackets across NZ. This year’s funding provides an additional Old4New lifejacket upgrade van – one based in the North Island and the other in the South. $110,000 ECAN – Environment Canterbury

Navigation Safety Officer, Gary Manch

gary.manch@ecan.govt.nz Canterbury Safe Boating Programme

The programme will target skipper responsibility, including speed, lifejacket’s and boating behaviour through radio, social media, face to face at boat ramps and camping areas $40,000 Environment Southland

Ian Coard, Maritime officer

ian.coard@es.govt.nz Safer Boating Promotions

On-water and boat ramp checks targeting skippers’ safe boating knowledge and responsibility, waterproof communication and safety equipment, wearing lifejackets and checking marine weather forecasts. $16,700 Greater Wellington Regional Council Grant Nalder, Harbourmaster

harbours@gw.govt.nz Be safe, Be heard, Be seen

Re-enforce basic safety messages, importance of communication and promotion of further training and education. The funding also will assist with in-person engagement with boaties on and off water contact. $70,725 Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

Martin Moore, Harbourmaster

harbourmaster@hbrc.govt.nz Recreational Boating Safety Education

Safer boating education in local schools (for up to 12 years old). $12,000 Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers (KASK)

Shaun Maclaren

shaun@kask.co.nz Meet the People Roadshow

A continuation of the ‘road show’ format instigated last year – travelling to different town centres/regions to provide kayak safety advice and training. The programme is expected to run in Northland, Auckland, Tauranga, Taupo, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch. $7,100 Marlborough District Council

Luke Grogan, Harbourmaster

Luke.grogan@marlborough.govt.nz Safer boating drone trial

Three-day trial utilising an industrial drone equipped a high definition camera and loudspeaker will to provide messages, comment and instruction to harbour users in specific locations. The primary focus will be on vessels operating in high risk mixed use areas of the harbour at unsafe speeds. Trial will only proceed following confirmation it will adhere to drone use regulations. $3,600 Summer personal watercraft training

Marlborough District Council Harbourmaster will run 10 PWC (personal water craft/jetski) training days over Summer 2020/2021 with the overall aim of promoting good safe boating practices under the umbrella of ‘skipper responsibility’ $27,900 Nelson City Council

Mandy Bishop

Manager Consents and Compliance

mandy.bishop@ncc.govt.nz Responsible recreation

The programme will target skipper responsibility – boaties know what to do to ensure they and others are safe on the water. $38,770 Northland Regional Council

Natasha Stubbing and Peter Thomas

petert@nrc.govt.nz natashas@nrc.govt.nz Be a safe boatie campaign

Continuation of the established campaign. Main focuses include skipper responsibility and the use of required safety equipment. Additional focus on the personal and paddle craft groups will be included to establish safe habits and behaviours as this sector grows. $72170 NZ Stand Up Paddle Boarding

Bill Dawes, Safety Officer & Training Officer

paddlecompany@gmail.com SUP SAFE is a nationwide education programme

Campaign targeted at stand up paddle boarders to increase safety behaviours. It addresses safety knowledge gaps around lifejackets, communications equipment and paddling in unfamiliar locations among other topics. $30,000 NZ Underwater Association

Andrea McFarlane, Executive Officer

andrea@nzua.org.nz Survive the Dive programme

Provide diver safety advice in an interactive format. Key topics include: health and fitness, medical checks, training, refresher courses, equipment checks and maintenance, diver best practice, boating safety and on-water best practice. $15,000 Queenstown Lakes District Council

Regulatory Manager, Anthony Hall

Anthony.hall@qldc.govt.nz Lakes and River User Education Enhancement Plan 2020/2021

New signage to cover all aspects of lake and river use, including basic rules and expected on-board communications. Brochures and radio advertising on the local rules is proposed to accompany new signs. $35,000 Sport Bay of Plenty (on behalf of Water Safety Bay of Plenty)

Dave White, Bay of Plenty Regional Water Safety Strategy Manager

davidw@sportbop.co.nz Boating education campaign

Focus on pushing boating education and Coastguard membership during Water Safety Month 2020 (Oct-Nov). Workshops, training sessions and events are planned focused on educating boaties. Sessions will be held with Coastguard Eastern and Coastguard Boating Education. $10,000 Tasman District Council

Dan Cairney, Harbourmaster

harbourmaster@tasman.govt.nz Harbourmaster summer student, increasing on water patrol hours

On water patrol hours in high use recreational boating areas of the Abel Tasman National Park and the Nelson Lakes National Park. $15,000 Summer Enforcement Officer

Grant enables employment of a full-time summer enforcement officer. $37,500 Waikato Regional Council

Kelly Thomson, Marketing & Project Advisor

Kelly.Thomson@waikatoregion.govt.nz MarineMate app

MarineMate is a smartphone app that provides information on tides, boat ramp locations, VHF channels, and local boating rules for the whole country. The funding provides for further development and promotion of the app. $35,000 Waka Ama NZ

Lara Collins, Chief Executive

lara@wakaama.co.nz Waka Ama Safety Workshops

Delivery of online safety workshops commencing around August. The course is available to all waka ama paddlers who are affiliated to a Waka Ama NZ club. There are 90 clubs from Kaitaia in the north to Invercargill in the South. This course is also available to non- affiliated paddlers, which does include schools, outside organisations such as marae and iwi. $10,000 Watersafe Auckland Inc (Drowning Prevention Auckland)

Sam Gunther, Business Manager

samantha@dpanz.org.nz Lifejacket Hubs / Lifejacket Loan Scheme / Lifejackets for Education

Drowning Prevention Auckland, in partnership with local boat clubs, surf club, community and church organisations, will provide five hubs (with the aim to add three more) where people can access lifejackets. $33,284 Yachting NZ

Raynor Haagh, National Sport Development Director

raynor@yachtingnz.org.nz Volvo Sailing… Have A Go!

A training programme that provides a unique opportunity for children aged 8 to 14 years to experience the thrills and spills of sailing while building confidence, encouraging independence, teaching tolerance and teamwork as well as engaging them in our marine environment and promoting water safety. $25,000

Notes to Editors

The Government provides the funding for safer boating grants through money collected from the Fuel Excise Duty (FED) on petrol. A proportion of this duty is paid by recreational boaties fuelling power boats. Some of this money is provided to Maritime NZ and used to support recreational boating safety initiatives including regional programmes focused on promoting safer boating.

FED funding provides support funding for campaign initiatives based on priorities decided by the NZ Safer Boating Forum. The Forum is made up of boating organisations, the marine industry, and local and central government agencies. It has led the campaign over the last two decades through partnership activities to reduce the number of fatalities on our waters.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url