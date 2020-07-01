2020 Gisborne / Hawke’s Bay Architecture Awards – Winners Announced

Press Release – New Zealand Institute of Architects



Longbush Ecosanctuary Welcome Shelter, Gisborne, by Pac Studio. Photo credit: Simon Devitt.

Eleven projects have received awards in the 2020 Gisborne / Hawkes Bay Architecture Awards.

The winning projects in the peer-reviewed awards programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects demonstrated a wide range of the work undertaken by architects in the Gisborne / Hawkes Bay region.

Award-winners included an opera house and a police station, vineyard lodges and a shelter at an eco-sanctuary, several standalone houses and a public toilet in a popular park.

Awards jury convenor, Havelock North architect Renee Woods, said the jury, which also included architects Yvonne Forrest and Ezra Kelly from Napier, and Gary Lawson from Auckland, was delighted that there was a substantial increase in entries into this year’s competition.

“A mix of local and out-of-town architecture practices provided a rich variety of projects,” Woods said. “In many of the award-winning projects there was a nod to craft, culture and regional architectural traditions.”

“Small, community and residential projects more than held their own,” Woods said, “which bodes well for the immediate economic future.”

Two of the award-winning projects are from Gisborne. In the Awards’ Commercial Architecture category 66 Reads Quay by Architects 44 was praised for “serving a commercial and wider civic purpose as it imparts some identity to a part of the city that has been overlooked.”

The other Gisborne award-winner is the Longbush Ecosanctuary Welcome Shelter by Pac Studio, which was awarded in the Public Architecture category.

“Clustered forms loosely arranged beneath a large canopy offer a casual and engaging shelter that provides respite, education and, most importantly, delight,” the jury said. “We commend the architect’s passionate personal commitment and dedication to a project full of heart and soul.”

Hastings has four of the Gisborne/Hawkes Bay Architecture Award-winners. In the Heritage category, Hawkes Bay Opera House, which was restored by Dave Pearson Architects, was judged to be “an inspiring project.”

“A skilled architect working with committed clients has restored an historic building and strengthened the spirit of a community,” the jury said. “The revived Hawke’s Bay Opera House demonstrates that important heritage buildings can be saved and can have a purposeful new life.”

Hastings’ new police station, designed by GHDWoodhead and creativespaces, won an award in the Public Architecture category.

“Both figuratively and literally, the building illuminates the work done by Hastings police,” the jury said. “The complex project demonstrates how careful planning, good access to natural light, consideration of acoustics, and built-in flexibility can enhance a workplace and improve social outcomes.”



Turley House, Hastings, by Gavin Cooper Architect. Photo credit: Andrew Caldwell.

An award in the Housing category went to Turley House, by Gavin Cooper Architect.

“The work of Guy Natusch and John Scott was a starting point for this thoughtfully designed home, which is the product of years of dreaming and planning by its owners,” the jury said. “Its honesty, directness and considered scale gives the Turley House a quiet presence and humble elegance.”

The fourth Hastings award-winner is Cornwall Park Toilets, by Citrus Studio, which was recognised in the category of Small Project Architecture.

“This structure communicates care and respect for its community, while also engaging in a little light-hearted fun,” the jury said. “A delightful addition to a popular park, these facilities are a case study in the use of good design to elevate the activities of everyday life.”

There are also four award-winners from Havelock North.

Joll Road, a mixed-use development in Havelock North Village designed by RTA Studio, won an award in the Commercial Architecture category.

“The project enhances the local streetscape and anticipates, through the inclusion of a lively laneway, future development in the neighbourhood,” the jury said. “Architect and client are to be congratulated on achieving a quality result in a commercially driven project.”

Two Havelock North projects won awards in the Hospitality category. The Wine Lounge by C Nott Architects is “carefully thought-through installation that has successfully revitalised and transformed an existing tenancy to create a meeting room for wine lovers,” the jury said. “Impeccable detailing and a clever fitout ensure wine is always in the spotlight and the people who love it always feel at home.



Craggy Range River Lodges, Havelock North, by Clarkson Architects. Photo credit: Richard Brimmer.

The Craggy Range River Lodges, designed by Clarkson Architects, are “examplars of careful planning, beautiful detailing and impeccable space-making,” the jury said. “With an architectural aesthetic that is sensitive both to established buildings on the site and to the landscape itself, these lodges are distinctly ingrained in their context.”

Cantilever House, by Sumich Chaplin Architects, received its award in the Housing category. “The dramatic cantilevered forms and stacked volumes of this home draw a direct line from the glamour of mid-century California to modern-day Havelock North,” the jury said. “A house this big and bold risks feeling heavy, but a close relationship with sun, air, water and sky gives it surprising levity.”



Parkhill Farm, Te Awanga, by Townsend Architects.

The final award, also made in the housing category, went to Parkhill Farm near Te Awanga, designed by Townsend Architects.

“A seemingly serene, simple structure belies the depth of detailing in this house,” the jury said. “Strong horizontal forms anchor the house in its landscape, and the taut, jet-black exterior gives way to a richly textured and calm interior.”

The 2020 Gisborne/Hawkes Bay Architecture Awards is a programme of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects, supported by Resene.

