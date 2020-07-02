2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Today there are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand.

There continue to be no cases of COVID-19 in the community. It has been 67 days since the last case of COVID-19 that was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Both cases reported today are returnees who are staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch. The first case is a woman in her 20s, and the second case is a woman in her 30s. They are from the same extended family, and both arrived back in New Zealand from Afghanistan on a repatriation flight on July 2. Both tested positive as part of routine testing around day 3 of their stay in a managed isolation facility.

That brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1,186, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19 – the person who has been in Auckland City Hospital has been discharged back to the quarantine facility.

Two people are now considered to have recovered from COVID-19, which means there are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 1,641 COVID-19 tests.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 416,924.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 590,000 registered users.

There have been 1,355,520 poster scans to date – on a 7-day average that is 9,616 per day.

For businesses – the new process to get a QR code is really easy, so please take a minute to get your poster to support contact tracing in New Zealand. There have been 77,090 posters created to date.

For individuals, please continue to scan in when you are out and about or keep a record of your movements as you go about your day, so if you need to know where you have been you have a digital or written diary.

