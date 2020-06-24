Zespri Bay Of Plenty & Coromandel Awards Of Excellence Finalists Announced
Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand
A busy and successful season between the flags and at lifesaving sport competitions will be celebrated at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Zespri Bay of Plenty & Coromandel Awards of Excellence.
Volunteers and athletes have been named as finalists and the winners will be recognised at a ceremony on Saturday, July 18 at Club Mt Maunganui; 45 Kawaka St, Mt Maunganui.
The annual awards recognise volunteers who have gone above and beyond, who have dedicated many hours to their club, and have excelled in lifesaving sport.
They come from surf lifesaving clubs at Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana, Whangamata, Whiritoa, Waihi Beach, Mt Maunganui, Omanu Beach, Papamoa, Maketu, Pukehina, Whakatane and Opotiki.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Lifesaving Manager Chaz Gibbons Campbell says it was a busy season for the volunteer Surf Lifeguards.
“There was some sizable swell to kick start the season which had lifeguards in and out of the water assisting and rescuing swimmers to safety, as well as many first aid related callouts.
“Lifeguards were kept busy interacting with members of the public to ensure that they were aware of the dangers and encouraging them to swim between the flags,” Chaz says.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Sport Manager Mark Inglis says the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty Clubs enjoyed a “very successful” season of lifesaving sport.
“This is evidenced by some of the highest participation rates by club members at local events.
“There were a good number of our local athletes who achieved outstanding performances at the national event level, many of whom will be recognised at these local Awards of Excellence.”
Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.
The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.
Zespri Bay of Plenty & Coromandel Awards of Excellence 2020 finalists
Bay of Plenty/Coromandel Rookie Lifeguard of the Year
Jessica Galley – Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club
Rosie Swain – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Daisy De La Haye – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Bay of Plenty finalists:
Patrol Support Person of the Year
Ashleigh Riekart – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Eleanor Perfect – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year
Andy McDowell – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Julia Conway – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Ryan Hohneck – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
U19 Emerging Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year
Sam Reeder – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Emma Russell – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Sean Curragh – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Patrol Captain of the Year
Josh Russell – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Ryan Hohneck – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Tyler Nitschke – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Instructor of the Year
Jaime Troughton – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Gabriel Brockelsby – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Tyler Nitschke – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Examiner of the Year
Boyd Harris – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Dani Shepherd – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Gabriel Brockelsby – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Rescue of the Year
Whakatane
Mount Maunganui
Regional Lifeguard of the Year
Jaamin Fuller – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Andrew Callaway – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Julia Conway – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Beach Education Instructor of the Year
Roisin Boyle – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Tyler Nitschke – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Robynne Cabusao – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Coromandel finalists:
Patrol Support Person of the Year
Shariene Manukau – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Cole Hulme – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year
Max Jones – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
James Lloyd – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Phoebe Havill – Onemana Surf Life Saving Club
U19 Emerging Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year
Sam Cox – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Jess Meade – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Rian Butler – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Patrol Captain of the Year
Tyler Ranger – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Georgia Eldridge – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Maddie Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Instructor of the Year
Alex Beggs – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Maddie Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Examiner of the Year
Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Stuart Upjohn – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Rescue of the Year
Waihi
Whiritoa
Whangamata
Regional Lifeguard of the Year
Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Max Jones – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Jaime Lock – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Beach Education Instructor of the Year
Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Georgia Eldridge – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Tyler Ranger – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Lifesaving Sport Awards – Bay of Plenty and Coromandel
Emerging Official of the Year
Mick Buckley – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Kate Miller – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Donna Gardiner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Official of the Year
Greg Reiger – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Jo Miller – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Bruce Matheson – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Emerging Coach of the Year
Danny Hart – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Jack Bullock – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Connor Swanberg – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Coach of the Year
John Bryant (Spindles) – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Tom Lowe – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Simon Wills – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Volunteer Coach of the Year
Adam Walter – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Boyd Harris – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Sam Cox – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Matt Waide – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Sports Team of the Year
Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service – U16 Men’s Pool Relay Team (Zach Reeder, Liam Shanahan, Benjamin Cosford, Tarquin Magner)
Omanu Surf Life Saving Club – Open Men’s Beach Relay
Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club – Open Board Rescue Team (Scott and Mitch Cowdrey)
Sports Person of the Year
U14 Male
Thomas Richardson – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Ned Steane – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
Zac Bryant – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
U14 Female
Talitha McEwan – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Maggie Robinson – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Charlotte Goldsmith – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
U16 Male
Tarquin Magner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Gus Shivnan – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Michael Esterhuizen – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
U16 Female
Lucy Bartlett – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Mia Gardner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
U19 Male
Lochlainn O’Connor – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Tom Scott – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Tyler Tapper – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
U19 Female
Molly Shivnan – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Olive Pearce – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Open Male
Max Beattie – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Hamish Miller – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Open Female
Natalie Peat – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Libby Bradley – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Madison Kidd – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Masters Male
Barry Cutfield – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
Ian Glover – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Damian Munro – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Master Female
Naomi Davoren – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Pamela Kane – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Cat Manning – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
International – Individual
Lochlainn O’Connor – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Natalie Peat – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
International – Team
Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club – U23 Men’s Surfboat Crew (Steve Pipe, Zane Sweetman, Taine Wilson, Joshua Nicholas, Sergio Schuler)
Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service – U19 Female Obstacle Relay (Lily Pearce, Mia Gardiner, Olive Pearce, Isabella Akroyd)
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url