Watercare Drought Update: June 28
Press Release – Watercare
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|39.5mm
|140mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 36 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|65.5mm
|165.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|53.8%
|Yesterday:
|51.3%
|Normal for this time of year:
|78.53%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|392 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|401 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Waikato river treated water flow: 160 million litres
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url