Watercare Drought Update: June 28

June 28, 2020

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 39.5mm 140mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 36 per cent less rainfall than normal.
Waitākere Ranges 65.5mm 165.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 53.8%
Yesterday: 51.3%
Normal for this time of year: 78.53%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 392 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 401 million litres

Waikato river treated water flow: 160 million litres

