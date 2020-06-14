Watercare: Drought Update, June 14
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|0.5mm
|7mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitākere Ranges
|1.5mm
|17mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|44.43%
|Yesterday:
|44.57%
|Normal for this time of year:
|77.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|405 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|408 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
