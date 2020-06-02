Watercare Drought Update
Here’s a link to some “rainy dam” shots (including time lapse) taken yesterday (1 June) at Wairoa Dam, Hunua ranges.
Please find below the latest drought status update:
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|49.5mm
|97.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitakere Ranges
|4.5mm
|71mm
How full the dams are: (in total)
|Today:
|44.5%
|Yesterday:
|43.5%
|Normal for this time of year:
|76.85%
Water consumption:
|*Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less
|Yesterday’s consumption
|382 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|400 million litres
Weather forecast:
We received a forecast yesterday that suggested:
- This week, we will expect isolated showers, followed by longer dry spells.
See the weekly water supply update
