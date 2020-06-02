Watercare Drought Update

Press Release – Watercare

Here’s a link to some “rainy dam” shots (including time lapse) taken yesterday (1 June) at Wairoa Dam, Hunua ranges. 

https://vimeo.com/424762444

Please find below the latest drought status update:

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 49.5mm 97.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
Waitakere Ranges 4.5mm 71mm

How full the dams are: (in total)

Today: 44.5%
Yesterday: 43.5%
Normal for this time of year: 76.85%

Water consumption:

*Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less
Yesterday’s consumption 382 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 400 million litres
   

Weather forecast:

We received a forecast yesterday that suggested:

  • This week, we will expect isolated showers, followed by longer dry spells.

See the weekly water supply update

