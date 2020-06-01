Watercare Drought Update

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 7mm 97.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
Waitakere Ranges 9mm 71mm

How full the dams are: (in total)

Today: 43.5%
Yesterday: 43.35%
Normal for this time of year: 76.85%

Water consumption:

Target for May 2020: 420 million litres or less
Yesterday’s consumption 366 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 405 million litres

