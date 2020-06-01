Watercare Drought Update
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|7mm
|97.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitakere Ranges
|9mm
|71mm
How full the dams are: (in total)
|Today:
|43.5%
|Yesterday:
|43.35%
|Normal for this time of year:
|76.85%
Water consumption:
|Target for May 2020:
|420 million litres or less
|Yesterday’s consumption
|366 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|405 million litres
