Watercare Drought Update: 27 June

Press Release – Watercare

We are delighted to see significant rain has fallen overnight in our western catchment—and now total dam storage is at 51.3 per cent. They were last at this level on 8 April.

Our southern dams, in the Hūnua Ranges do however still need significantly more rainfall and we’d like to encourage Aucklanders to continue with their water conservation efforts.

Please find below the latest drought status update: 27 June.

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 4.5mm 101m Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall. Waitākere Ranges 20.5mm 100mm

· Please note that the above figures refer to rain that fell yesterday up until midnight. Between 12.00 am and 8.00 am our catchments have received further significant rain:

Hūnua Ranges: 10-250 mm

Waitākere Ranges: 40-60 mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 51.3% Yesterday: 49.2% Normal for this time of year: 78.53%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 405 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 405 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 402 million litres

See the weekly water supply update

Waikato river treated water flow: 149 million litres

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url