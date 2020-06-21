Watercare Drought Update, 21 June

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges  0.5mm 35.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
Waitākere Ranges 0mm 31.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 44.8%
Yesterday: 44.8%
Normal for this time of year: 78.43%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 398 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 409 million litres

