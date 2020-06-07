Watercare: Daily Drought Status Update
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|0.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitākere Ranges
|4.5mm
How full the dams are: (in total)
|Today:
|45.1%
|Yesterday:
|45.08%
|Normal for this time of year:
|77.04%
\Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|404 million litres
