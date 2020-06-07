Watercare: Daily Drought Status Update

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 0.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
Waitākere Ranges 4.5mm

How full the dams are: (in total)

Today: 45.1%
Yesterday: 45.08%
Normal for this time of year: 77.04%

\Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 404 million litres

