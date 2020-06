Comments Off on UPDATE 2: Serious Crash, Papatoetoe

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The driver thought to have been involved in the serious crash on Great South Road, Papatoetoe this afternoon has been located.

They are assisting Police with enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is still urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 2611321.

