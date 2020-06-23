UCG Responds To Water Shortage With Sustainable Water Initiative

Press Release – Universal Communications Group

Telecommunications installation company UCG has responded quickly to Mayor Phil Goff’s warnings about the dire impact of water shortages with an initiative which will ensure it can continue to safely deliver the installation of the Chorus Ultra-Fast Broadband Network in New Zealand.

Approximately 2,000 litres of water are used by UCG’s Auckland-based delivery partners each month, in order to control dust from becoming airborne when cutting concrete for installations.

Water is an essential health and safety tool for ground saw cutting and cleaning tasks, so UCG has arranged access for all their Auckland based delivery partners to a newly installed supply of bore water in UCG’s Penrose warehouse. The bore water will be made available at no cost in 10 litre containers for easy cartage, which will be refilled on their return. The initiative will ensure UCG’s delivery partners no longer need to rely on Watercare’s water supply.

UCG New Zealand Executive General Manager, Roger Crellin, says the ongoing investment into more sustainable water practices is a no-brainer to preserve Auckland’s precious water supply, to protect the health and safety of its delivery partners and consider the environment.

“The rural bore water, sourced from Glenbrook, has no added chemicals or chlorine to ensure the impact on the environment is minimal,” said Mr Crellin.

This initiative will soon be implemented in UCG warehouses nationwide, and will be extended to the use of both bore water and recycled rainwater for worksites.

