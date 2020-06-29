UC Sponsors Young New Zealander Of The Year Award

Press Release – University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury (UC) Young New Zealander of the Year Award Te Mātātahi o te Tau recognises a young person brimming with the potential to produce a bright future for Aotearoa, striving across the last year to improve not only themselves but their whole community.

“For over 147 years, the University of Canterbury has been committed to enabling change-makers to create a positive difference in our community and beyond,” says UC Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey.

“UC is pleased to celebrate these young leaders and support their success with The Young New Zealander of the Year Award.”

The UC Foundation is supporting this award at a time when it’s important to focus on recognising the significant contribution of young new Zealanders, fostering their endeavours and empowering them to help make a difference. The new Bachelor of Youth and Community Leadership degree is a tangible example of how UC is breaking ground in empowering students to be change-makers in a fast-moving world.

UC graduates who have received the award include the 2012 winner, Student Volunteer Army founder and UC Adjunct Fellow Sam Johnson, and the 2019 winner, tech entrepreneur Kendall Flutey, CEO and co-founder of the financial education platform Banqer. The patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards is UC graduate and TVNZ broadcaster Miriama Kamo.

The University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Award acknowledges those aged 15 to 30 who are outstanding and exceptional young New Zealanders. Nominees should be young people who are striving to improve themselves and their communities and are brimming with the potential to produce a bright future for New Zealand.

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards will be presented on the evening of 18 March 2021, at a ceremony in Auckland.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url