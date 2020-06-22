on Two Arrested And Firearm Seized Following Incident In Auckland City

Two people have been arrested and a loaded semi-automatic shotgun has been seized after an incident in Newton overnight.

Shortly before midnight, a Police unit observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a driveway on Dominion Road.

The vehicle then left the address a short time later and was subsequently stopped by the officers on Newton Road.

Enquiries established that the vehicle was stolen, with false plates attached to it.

Subsequently a loaded sawn-off shot gun was located in the front passenger seat area.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Senior Sergeant Alan Rowland, Auckland City West Area Response Manager, says this incident is yet another example of our officers stopping offenders in vehicles with loaded firearms and highlights the very real risk and dangers our staff face each and every day as they try and keep our community safe.

