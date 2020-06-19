Top 6 reasons why Kiwis love buying makeup & cosmetics onlin

Press Release – LoveMy Makeup NZ

Shopping in an online world

In a world where online shopping is increasing, it makes more sense having makeup stores online, rather than mainly in shopping centres.Of course you still need physical makeup stores so customers can try out the products and work out what suits them. There is no doubt it’s still exciting walking into one of the large makeup stores. The glitz and glamour of these stores is absolutely fantabulous and one could spend hours in these stores getting to know the products and trying them on. I recently (before the COVID-19 lockdown) went to the mecca wellington store and the sephora auckland store and boy do they do a good job of making the stores look FABULOUS! the sheer range of products, the way the products are displayed and the very friendly staff certainly make for a very pleasant makeup experience!

Of course, with all the glitz and glamour, there is the cost of running these large stores. Shopping malls are not cheap to rent space in and it takes a lot of staff to keep these stores open. This is where selling makeup online has advantages. We can keep the costs to the minimum, which basically means we can run the shop from a warehouse without the glitz and glamour.

6 main reasons why we love online shopping

Here are our top 6 reasons why we at LoveMy Makeup NZ believe Kiwis love shopping online.

1) Cheap makeup deals & sales

It had to be up there on the list. Keeping the costs down certainly allows us to get you more discounts and better prices for your makeup and cosmetics. This is also why we are able to keep adding deals to our Clearance section. By not having a physical store, overhead costs for an online store can be kept much lower, which translates into the ability for us to sell cheap makeup online and to pass on deals and sales to you, our customers. And its not just us that are using the savings of online stores to bring cheap makeup to customers. If you search on Google for cheap makeup , cheap makeup nz or just for cheap makeup sites, you will see several sites come up in the searches. Even the big players like mecca, sephora, farmers and beautybliss will come up in the search with makeup deals and makeup sales that they have going at the time.

2) Convenience of buying makeup

One of the main reasons customers look for makeup online is for the convenience and to save time. Have you had those moments when you are about to get ready to gout to work or for a night out and you realize you are running out of your favourite makeup and cosmetics? Well you could try to remember to stop by the stores to pickup some on the way but then usually life gets in the way and you forget. With buying makeup online, all you have to do is get your smartphone or other smart device out, type in www.lovemymakeup.co.nz, search for your products, add them to your cart and checkout! Delivery is usually within a day or two, so you don’t even have to remember to pick it up. You could also do this at any time of the day or night. It’s a fact that we get a high percentage of our orders between 10pm and 4am on our website. So if you ever have one of those moments when you wakeup thinking about the day ahead and realise you don’t have your makeup essentials, all you have to do is shop online!

3) Easy to search for makeup products and cosmetics brands

Have you ever been into a store and spent a while looking for what you want? Its usually quite well placed but you have to figure out how the store is laid out before you can figure out where to find your specific product. Of course, the friendly staff are always there to help but even they sometimes don’t know where the products are, often because someone has moved the damn thing! well you are never going to have the same issue online as you can search with the click of the keyboard. You can search for very specific words and the site will show you all the options to choose from, within seconds. In fact most sites have set menus at the top so you can directly go to sections that you may be interested in. For example, we have our la girl range easily accessible under the la girl menu item This of course takes you straight to the section where you can find all the la girl nz products. If you were looking for something more specific for example, you can also easily search for that. Say you were looking for the la girl pro concealer nz, you can just type that in the search bar and it would come up straight away. You can also look for a particular item across multiple brands with ease. Say you were looking for foundation, you could just type in foundation makeup or simply foundation to get a list of all foundation makeup across several retailers. We have a dedicated page for our foundation makeup here, which will list all the foundation products that we have on sale from all the brands, which are currently LA Girl (of course), Moisture Mist , L’Oreal, The Balm , NYX professional makeup , Maybelline & Collection , to name a few makeup brands.

4) You can shop in your PJs…if you want

Yes you can, or in the nude or in your favourite dress. It does not matter what you wear or what you look like, online shopping is not here to judge you. We certainly would not suggest you try the above at a shopping mall though, you could risk getting arrested! The point is that you can shop when you want and in whatever state you are and you don’t have to think about making any impression on anyone or being judged by anyone. You also don’t have to deal with any rude shop staff either, one of the things that really puts me off going into shops.

5) Window shop from your couch

That’s what we all love doing, we love looking for things online all the time. Well that’s exactly what you can do with makeup online, you can shop around, see what every retailer has, compare prices and select what you want. All this from the convenience of..you couch!

6) Shop from anywhere in New Zealand

There are a lot of us Kiwis that live in rural and remote settings because that is what we love about NZ, the space! But living away from the big cities can sometimes mean it’s difficult to get the things you need easily. Sometimes, the nearest shopping centre could be a long drive away. The other thing is that the choice can be very limited in such situations..there may just be one or two shops with limited products. This is where online shopping really shines as we can deliver anything you need in terms of makeup and beauty products, to any part of nz! You could well be sitting in your lounge on your farm deep in the South Island but you will still have access to the same top makeup and beauty brands that models in New York, London, HongKong & Dubai use. And all this is easily delivered to your doorstep with the click on your computer or smartphone

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url