Tomorrow’s fuel tax hike is a betrayal of the Government’s campaign to “Unite for the Recovery”, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

From tomorrow, tax will make up 56% of the price at the pump. In Auckland, the proportion is even higher – 60% – due to the regional fuel tax.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Government is increasing one of the worst taxes at the worst possible time. Fuel tax disproportionately hits low-income commuters, it discourages regional tourism, and it increases the cost of all types of goods. During a recession, this tax hike sabotages the country’s recovery efforts.”

“The underlying argument for this tax hike is no longer relevant. Phil Twyford promised a tram in Auckland, and decided to increase taxes on motorists to pay for it. Now he’s shelved the tram, but is plowing ahead with the tax hike. What a joke.”

