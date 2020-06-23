Terry Boucher – How The Covid-19 Crisis Could Change Our Tax System

Press Release – New Zealand Fabian Society

Covid has challenged economic orthodoxy. It challenges prevailing theory, how the state supports economic wellbeing and argues evidentially for the way economic practice must be focused on a fair, stable, sustainable habitat for all.Any recovery requires huge investment. There will be borrowing. In turn there will be challenges about the revenue side as well. What might be the tax framework we need for a fair and climate friendly world?

Terry Baucher has turned his thinking to this problem. He has written about in the Spinoff: https://thespinoff.co.nz/money/08-04-2020/five-ways-the-covid-19-crisis-could-change-our-tax-system/ He also talked about the issues in the Radio NZ panel discussion https://www.rnz.co.nz/audio/player April 17th.

In this lecture Terry will address the following issues:

1. why the post covid environment means we must build a new tax framework

2. how strong will the tax base need to be?

3. What are the better proposals, and, which tax ideas will be lobbied for but shouldn’t be entertained?

Terry Baucher was co-author with Deborah Russell ‘Tax and Fairness’ https://www.bwb.co.nz/books/tax-and-fairness and has spoken to Fabian audiences before on tax matters.

24 June, 6.30pm

Owen Glenn Building, University of Auckland

