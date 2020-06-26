on Summary Of Public Feedback On Online Gambling Review Released

Press Release – Department Of Internal Affairs

The Department of Internal Affairs has today released a summary of the submissions received during consultation on online gambling in New Zealand.

A discussion document was released in July 2019 which sought New Zealanders’ views on a future regulatory framework for online gambling.

Over August and September 2019, 2,997 submitters shared their views, including on minimising harm from online gambling and other concerns and opportunities. Feedback underlined the complexity of the issues and reflected significant support for a harm minimisation focus.

Targeted community consultation meetings were held in August 2019 in Wellington, Porirua, Auckland, South Auckland and Christchurch with community groups and organisations involved in reducing gambling harm.

The Department would like to acknowledge everyone who shared their time, experience and ideas.

The information gathered through the consultation process is now informing the next steps of the online gambling review.

A report summarising the submissions received is now available and can be found at: www.dia.govt.nz/onlinegamblingconsultation

All individual written submissions will also be published in the coming weeks.

