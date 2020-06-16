Statham Beats Venus As Hikurangi Book Place In NZ Premier League Final

Press Release – Tennis New Zealand

Top qualifiers Hikurangi have advanced to the final in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League with a 2-1 win over Rangitoto in the first semi-final.

Kiwi number one Rubin Statham clinched the tie with a 7-6 5-7 6-2 win over Michael Venus at Albany Tennis Park in a battle of the two best players in the country. It was a quality match throughout with Venus hitting back in the second set after Statham had clinched a tight first set in a tie break.

But Statham nabbed a vital break in the fourth game of the third set to take charge and go on to secure a quality win.

“My conditioning was the key.” Statham said. “The training block I have had in the last two months with my brother really paid off.”

Earlier Statham’s twin brother Oliver won the opening match 6-4 6-2 over Matt Alexander.

Venus and Alex Hunt teamed up to earn a consolation point for Rangitoto in the doubles with a 6-3 6-3 win over Oliver Statham and Daniel Rowe.

Mauao will play Horokoau in Tuesday’s second semi-final.

Meanwhile Tongariro have advanced to the 5th and 6th playoff after beating Matairangi 3-0.

Martin Colenbrander defeated Satchell Benn 2-6 6-3 6-2 before Isaac Becroft clinched the tie with a 7-8 (3) 6-1 win over Rob Reynolds.

Artem Sitak and Wesley Whitehouse then wrapped up the tie with a 6-0 6-1 win over Adrian Lagman and Satchell Benn.

The Mauao team for Tuesday’s semi-final beginning at 3pm features Macsen Sisam, Finn Reynolds and Zach Whaanga while Alex Klintcharov, Reece Falck and Dylan Heap line up for Horokoau.

