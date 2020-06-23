on Statement On Sentencing Of Auckland City Officer

Police note the sentencing today of an Auckland City Police officer who pleaded guilty in relation to driving with excess breath alcohol.

The charge related to an off-duty incident which occurred in March, 2020.

The man, aged 34, received a fine and has been disqualified from driving for six months.

The man remains a New Zealand Police employee and a separate employment process is underway.

Police, like any other organisation, has privacy considerations and we are not in a position to comment further at this time.

— Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander

