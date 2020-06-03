on St Johns Homicide: Police Release Description Of Vehicle Of Interest

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle sought in connection with a homicide investigation following a shooting in St Johns on 1 June.

Today Police can name the man who was located deceased in Parkfield Terrace, Grafton on Monday morning.

He was Clifford Umuhuri, aged 47, of Whakatāne.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says Police are appealing for sightings of a silver four-door sedan seen in the St Johns and Glen Innes in the early hours of Monday morning.

“This vehicle was in those areas between 5.30am and 6.30am and we urge anyone that saw this vehicle to contact Police.”

Detective Inspector Schmid says CCTV footage from the wider area is still being examined by Police.

“Our investigation is progressing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry in this matter.

“The enquiry team are working hard to hold to account the person or persons responsible for Mr Umuhuri’s death.

“I also continue to appeal to those people in the public who may know more about this to do the right thing and contact Police.”

Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

