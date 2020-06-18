on St Johns Homicide: Police Make Further Arrest In Case

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have made a further arrest in the homicide investigation into Clifford Umuhuri’s death on 1 June.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says this morning members of the enquiry team, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a Druces Road, Wiri address where a person of interest was located.

This man, a 30-year-old, has been spoken to by Police and has now been charged with the murder of Mr Umuhuri.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon, Thursday 18 June.

Today’s arrest follows an earlier arrest this week as part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Schmid says the enquiry team has worked extremely hard over the past fortnight as they pieced together the events which led to Mr Umuhuri’s death.

Despite the fact an arrest has been made, this work continues and further charges may be laid in the matter.

Police are still appealing for sightings of the silver Nissan Skyline vehicle of interest in the case early on Monday 1 June.

Detective Inspector Schmid says this vehicle travelled from St Johns to the vicinity of Symonds Street and Whitaker Place.

This vehicle has travelled from St Johns Road, along Ngāpipi Road, Tāmaki Drive and Quay Street towards Whitaker Place between 6am and 6.24am on 1 June.

“We are exploring the possibility that this Nissan Skyline has stopped briefly on the route,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.

“We need anyone who saw this vehicle or any suspicious activity along this route to contact the enquiry team.”

Information can be provided to the Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

