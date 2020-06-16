Six Auckland Infrastructure Projects To Be ‘fast-tracked’

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the government’s announcement of 11 infrastructure projects to be fast tracked around the country to help create jobs and boost the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of the 11 projects announced by the government today to receive fast-tracked approvals, six are in Auckland, including projects to create high-density housing near Unitec, upgrades to the Britomart Station, electrification of the Papakura to Pukekohe rail line, development of Papakāinga housing, the Papakura to Drury roading upgrade and the Northern Pathway with the “Skypath” walking and cycling connection across Auckland Harbour,” the mayor said.

“These projects will create over 700 jobs in Auckland and will help boost our local economy, as well as creating important transport connections and new housing.

“As the engine room of New Zealand’s economy, accounting for 34 per cent of the country’s population but creating more than 38 per cent of GDP, Auckland is well placed to assist in the infrastructure-led recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

“Along with the other projects already submitted to the government for consideration as part of its ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure programme, the projects announced today will fast-track important long-term assets for our city while boosting employment growth and our local economy.”

Chair of the council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Chris Darby, said, “These projects will reshape Auckland for the 21st century. I’m particularly pleased to see Skypath being advanced—bringing this much-awaited cycling and walking project one step closer to being realised.”

