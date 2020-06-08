Comments Off on Serious Crash: Papatoetoe – Counties Manukau

Police are in attendance at a serious crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Great South Road, Papatoetoe.

The incident was reported to Police at around 3.40pm.

The pedestrian is in a serious condition and will be taken to hospital.

Motorists are advised that cordons are in place on Great South Road with the intersections of Charles Street and Sutton Crescent.

Delays are expected this afternoon and the public are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the incident and examine the scene.

