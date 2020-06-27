on Russell Road Fatal Hit And Run

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Sutherland:

Counties Manukau Police are investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occured on Russell Road, Manurewa last night.

A 79-year-old man was crossing Russell Road when he was struck by a vehicle near Arbor Close at around 7:45pm.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.

The vehicle did not stop and fled from the scene.

Police continue to review CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can assist Police is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also urge the driver of the vehicle to come forward and make contact with Police.

